Here We Go Again: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Using Blackface To Impersonate Chris Rock On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter this week to issue an apology over a resurfaced sketch from Saturday Night Live sketch that really hasn’t aged well.

In the 20-year-old episode, Fallon does an impersonation of Chris Rock on Regis Philbin’s talk show. The comedian is seen in full blackface while telling jokes that perpetuate racial stereotypes, like one point during the sketch, when Jimmy’s depiction of Chris Rock explains that black people don’t appear on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire because “black folks don’t want to answer questions.”

This is far from the first time the Tonight Show host has been criticized for this very incident, but in wake of the clip resurfaced once again and inspiring the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty, the comedian took to Twitter to apologize and thank his fans for holding him accountable.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” he tweeted. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

And there you have it. In the end, it seems like half the internet is still upset with Jimmy over this whole situation, while the other half is annoyed at those who constantly bring up old mistakes in an effort to “cancel” people.

Is Fallon’s apology sufficient?