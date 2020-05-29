TonyMcDade Black Tallahassee Trans Man Gunned Down By Police, Witness Says They Were Unarmed

Tony McDade. HE was killed by Tallahassee police this morning. HE was unarmed. HE was a Black trans man. Say HIS name. Say HIS gender. HIS life matters. #TonyMcDade #SayHisName #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Obd10SOX5C — UnbreakableBlackness (@iAmDrTyree) May 28, 2020

A person identified as a black trans man died in Tallahassee, Florida this week in a police shooting. Tony McDade was originally misgendered by police as a woman during a fatal shooting. NewsOne reports that McDade sometimes went by she/her pronouns and sometimes they went by he/him pronounces indicating that they also could have been gender non-conforming. Social media has identified the deceased as a black trans masculine person.

McDade was killed by members of the Tallahassee Police Department who said the officers were in the area to investigate a stabbing and saw McDade holding a gun and motioning towards an officer. An eye witness countered that however and said that McDade did not have a gun. The witness also alleged that police immediately shot McDade and did not ask them to put their hands up.

I’m here at Leon Arms apartments, at the scene of an officer involved shooting. Clifford Williams, a resident, gives his account of what happened pic.twitter.com/7NtoHyG2Xc — Ryan Dailey (@RT_Dailey) May 27, 2020

TPD is countering that notion.

“The suspect then made a move consistent with using the firearm against the officer, who fired their issued handgun, fatally striking the adult female suspect,” the TPD said in a release.

They also noted that the deceased has been identified as Natosha “Tony” McDade and asked the public for help getting more information.

“Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit have been called to the scene and have assumed the investigation. TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer or investigator on scene, or anyone with information about the incident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Violent Crimes Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

TPD has since held a press conference on McDade’s shooting but they’re still remaining skimp on details.



OUT adds that McDade posted on Facebook that they were recently attacked by five men in what he called a “racist and transphobic” attack and wanted revenge.

“It’s just Tony the Tiger all alone coming for your blood,” McDade said in the post, “And after I get through killing you, I’m going to go back on live if I have the opportunity, because I will not be going back to prison.” McDade was released from prison in January 2020 after a decade0long sentence on weapons charges. “I am killing and going to be killed because I will not go back into federal prison,” McDade said.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Tallahassee so far in 2020, reports WCTV. Another happened just last Tuesday, May 19, on North Monroe Street. The first officer-involved shooting happened near on March 20. Both of the previous shootings remain under investigation.

This story is still developing…