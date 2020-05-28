Exclusive: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Tackling Singing For ‘The High Note’ And Success After 40, “Black Might Not Crack But It Definitely Folds!” [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from the at home premiere of Tracee Ellis Ross’ new movie ‘The High Note’ which we absolutely loved, probably almost as much as Tracee loved our Sr. Content Director’s curly hair. Tracee chatted it up with BOSSIP’s Janeé Bolden about her new role, tackling singing on the big screen, making a female dominated film (directed by Nisha Ganatra and co-starring Dakota Johnson) and how age has (or hasn’t) factored into her career. Check out their convo below:

Janeé screened ‘The High Note’ in advance of her chat with Tracee and couldn’t stop raving to the entire office about how much she loved it. The film tells the story of soul singer Grace Davis (Ross) and her assistant Maggie (played by Fifty Shades Star Dakota Johnson) who aspires to become a music producer.

Any music buff will really appreciate this film as it filled with timely popular music references and sets out to explore the inner-workings of the music industry. But as Tracee mentioned the film also embodies a bigger theme about the importance of following your dreams that everyone would find relatable. Also starring in the film is Ice Cube, who makes an impressive appearance as Grace Davis’ manager Jack.

And speaking of Ice Cube, stay tuned for our interview with the renaissance man himself, which will be posted on Bossip this Friday.

The “High Note,” originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 8th, is instead arriving on digital platforms tomorrow, May 29th. This is a film you don’t want to miss.