Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Foundation-Free Beauty Routine & Reveals How She Maintains Perfect Curls [Video]

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us An Inside Look At Her Beauty Routine

Tracee Ellis Ross exemplifies beauty–and even though she can’t bottle up her personality and sell it (we’d be in line to purchase that, FYI) she can share some of the tips to achieving her skin and hair secrets.

Vogue stopped by the actress’ hotel to get a glimpse at her everyday beauty routine, which includes a whole lot of skincare and a lot less makeup. Take a look at the video down below as she hydrates her face with a myriad of products, puts on her favorite lipstick, and of course, uses her Pattern Beauty products to develop the perfect curls.