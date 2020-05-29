Netflix First Look: Nia Long Reunites With Omar Epps In Spicy Stalker Thriller “Fatal Affair”

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend David (Omar Epps) only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized in Netflix‘s upcoming thriller “Fatal Affair.”

This comes 20 years after Omar Epps and Nia Long starred together in 1999’s “In Too Deep” which laid the groundwork for their long-awaited reunion in this soon-to-be streaming smash.

“Fatal Affair” streams worldwide on July 16th.