CNN Anchor Omar Jimenez Arrested Live On-Air While Reporting On Minneapolis Protests, George Floyd’s Killer Still Free

Guess it’s just f**k “freedom of the press”, right?

Black journalist Omar Jimenez was arrested in the wee hours of the morning Friday while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. In stunning footage captured live on-air, the CNN reporter was seen being put in handcuffs by unscrupulous officers for ABSOLUTLEY no reason.

Minnesota State Patrol hauled away Jimenez shortly after 6 a.m. and also arrested producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez. The men have all been released and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has apologized to CNN’s President.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the police think everyone is blind, deaf, and dumb and they’re lying about what transpired. According to the cops they had NO IDEA that Jimenez who was live on-air holding a microphone and had a camera pointed in his face was a journalist. They also dismissed the fact that Jimenez and the crew showed their media credentials several times.

In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020

The journalist has since spoken out and he’s grateful that the entire incident was recorded for the national public to see.

“The country was seeing what was happening…right before their eyes,” he said. “You don’t have to doubt my story, it’s not filtered in any sort of way.”

CNN’s @OmarJimenez and his crew have been released from police custody. He recounts getting arrested and what happened while they were in custody. https://t.co/v3kMq77Oro pic.twitter.com/JoqmwlTc5i — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

It’s also important to note that Jimenez was arrested while another network reporter LITERALLY just blocks away, who is white, was not, and was able to do his job.

My other colleague @joshscampbell is also on the scene in Minneapolis. He just reported that police approached him, asked him who he was with, he said CNN. And they say “ok, you’re good.” This is minutes after Omar, who is black and Latino, was arrested nearby. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Several news orgs are calling out the hypocrisy including the National Association of Black Journalists.

We are relieved to see Omar has been released, but we are still disturbed by the apparent violation of First Amendment rights that are the bedrock of journalism. @Dorothy4NABJ pic.twitter.com/CpJptpLNOE — NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) May 29, 2020

Are you even surprised that the police are arresting journalists in the wake of the George Floyd shooting?