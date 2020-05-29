Omar Jimenez Arrest
CNN Anchor Omar Jimenez Arrested Live On-Air While Reporting On Minneapolis Protests, George Floyd’s Killer Still Free
Guess it’s just f**k “freedom of the press”, right?
Black journalist Omar Jimenez was arrested in the wee hours of the morning Friday while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. In stunning footage captured live on-air, the CNN reporter was seen being put in handcuffs by unscrupulous officers for ABSOLUTLEY no reason.
Minnesota State Patrol hauled away Jimenez shortly after 6 a.m. and also arrested producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez. The men have all been released and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has apologized to CNN’s President.
Meanwhile, the police think everyone is blind, deaf, and dumb and they’re lying about what transpired. According to the cops they had NO IDEA that Jimenez who was live on-air holding a microphone and had a camera pointed in his face was a journalist. They also dismissed the fact that Jimenez and the crew showed their media credentials several times.
The journalist has since spoken out and he’s grateful that the entire incident was recorded for the national public to see.
“The country was seeing what was happening…right before their eyes,” he said. “You don’t have to doubt my story, it’s not filtered in any sort of way.”
It’s also important to note that Jimenez was arrested while another network reporter LITERALLY just blocks away, who is white, was not, and was able to do his job.
Several news orgs are calling out the hypocrisy including the National Association of Black Journalists.
Are you even surprised that the police are arresting journalists in the wake of the George Floyd shooting?
