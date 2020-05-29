He Wants Us Dead: Donald Trump Calls For #GeorgeFloyd Protesters To Be Shot, Twitter Censors Him “When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts”

In 2017 Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the race riots in Charlottesville, Virginia when white supremacists sparked historical chaos in the college town. That chaos lead to the death of Heather Heyer at the hands of a bloodthirsty motorist James Fields.

Fast forward to yesterday. After 48 hours of intense protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota behind the murder of George Floyd, 53% of white women’s president is once again putting his violently racist views on full display for all to bear witness.

Here’s what President pu$$y-grabber tweeted out at 1am last night:

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter labeled the following tweet a violation of their terms of service and semi-censored it with a warning. Yesterday, Trump signed an executive order to regulate the social media company after they placed fact-checking labels on all his 280-character lies.

We already know about the loaded history of “thug”. He really just called us “ni**ers”. However, for those of you who are unaware, the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” also has a very loaded historical context. In December 1967 Miami Police Chief Walter Headley held a press conference to address the ongoing tensions that had arisen over police brutality. That’s when he dropped the infamous hate crime quote to reporters, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

In August 1968 a 3-day rebellion broke out that left 3 dead, 18 wounded, and 222 arrested. Conveniently, Headley was on vacation according to a Business Insider report. He was again asked about his lightning rod quote and if he would return to direct his officers. His reply was “they know what to do”.

Donald Trump wants us dead and the feeling couldn’t possibly be more mutual.