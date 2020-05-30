Queen Naija's Boo Clarence Stars In Video For Her "Butterflies Pt. 2"

Coupled Up: Queen Naija’s Boo Clarence Stars In Official Video For Her “Butterflies Pt. 2” Track [Video]

- By
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - 2020 Billboard Power List

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Here’s something to break of the monotony of heavy news today.

Queen Naija just released a video for her song Butterflies Pt. 2 and it’s starring none other than her baby daddy Clarence. The two love birds have a romantic night out and about on the town in the video. Some simple, clean, romantic fun. Fans were gushing in the comments, saying they were hoping for Clarence to pop the question at the end!

These two have been together and going strong for over two years now. Good for them! Hit play to see “Butterflies Part 2 official video.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.