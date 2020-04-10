Queen Naija Searches For Son After Chris Sails Is Arrested
Queen Naija Searches For Son After Ex Chris Sails Is Arrested For Aggravated Assault
Life comes at you fast, especially for wannabe rapper, sometimes YouTuber, former social media personality Chris Sails. He’s managed to keep a fanbase even after he landed himself into a Houston jail for putting his hands on ex-girlfriend Parker McKenna, in which he tried to take the coward way out and say it was self-defense *ROLLS EYES*. They always say abusers never learn and never charge, and it looks like Chris is determined to prove that theory right…allegedly.
#Roommates, #ChrisSails was arrested today on aggravated assault charges, and is being held on $15,000 bail! #QueenNaija posted and deleted a concerning message in her instagram story, saying she is searching for their son CJ, and is unsure of whose custody he is in. We will keep you updated as the story develops, #Roomies! (Via: @theshaderoomteens)
According to TheShadeRoom, Mr. Sails has been arrested yet again, this time for aggravated assault, and is being held on a $15,000 bond. While no one is surprised by him being arrested, the shocking detail in this story is his ex-wife, Queen Naija went on Instagram to beg for info on whereabouts of their son CJ. Naija pleaded to her followers to find anyone who knows Chris in order to get in contact with her immediately because she didn’t have any communication on her son’s whereabouts.”
“I need my son now,” Naija wrote. “Whoever has my son contact me NOW. If you guys know who Chris be around and with DM ME!! I can not locate my son ! Nobody is answering me.” Queen Naija quickly deleted the message, so it’s assumed that she has been able to locate CJ.
Shortly after her post, she successfully located CJ and updated fans with that exciting development. TSR now has video of Sails being released from jail.
This story is still developing…
