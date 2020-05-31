Spelhouse Students Messiah Young And Taniyah Pilgrim Tazed & Violently Arrested By APD, Bail Fund Established [Video]

This is insane. The violent arrest and tazing of two HBCU students has gone viral and the public is demanding answers. Local Atlanta news captured footage of Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim being manhandled by authorities after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Messiah, a Morehouse college student, and Taniyah, a Spelman student, were driving when police broke the windows of their car, dragged them out, and tazed them. Witnesses also said police slashed their vehicle’s tires.

It’s unclear if authorities were “enforcing the city-wide curfew” and/or just continuing to brutalize black bodies per the usual.

This young Black couple, Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim, were tased and pulled out of their car by Atlanta police last night on live TV for breaking the 9 pm curfew https://t.co/fXGTfGXvJJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 31, 2020

An AUC protest reportedly has been planned in response to Messiah and Taniyah’s arrests and a GoFundMe has been established.

Spelman SGA stands in solidarity with Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young. We will continue to keep you updated. Please take care of your mental health tonight, AUC family. #Redefined79 #StudentsLikeYou pic.twitter.com/o5JNs6UwxZ — Spelman College SGA (@SpelmanSGA) May 31, 2020

Taniyah has reportedly been released and Messiah is still in police custody.

This story is still developing…