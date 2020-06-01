Michael Jordan Releases A Statement In Support Of ‘Peaceful Expressions Of Injustice’ Amidst Nationwide Protests

As more and more celebrities come forward to speak on the state of our nation, Michael Jordan released a statement on Sunday in response to the protests continuing throughout the country.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” The Chicago Bulls legend’s statement began. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people in our country. We have had enough.”

Further on in his note, MJ continued by urging for peaceful protests behind the cause at hand while admitting that he doesn’t have the answers. In the end, he wants to drive home the point that the everyone’s voices being amplified as one is bound to be powerful enough to make a change.

“We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change.”

He ended the statement by directly addressing and paying respects to George Floyd and the countless other victims of police brutality.

“My heart goes out to George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Check out Michael Jordan’s statement in full down below: