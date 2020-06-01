InsecureHBO: Issa And Molly Finally Come Face-To-Face Following Their Fight But Will There Be More Holleration In This Dancery? [Video]

Insecure might have aired their very best episode ever last night.

The long-awaited romantic return of Issa and Lawrence was everything and more. We couldn’t have imagined that their rekindling would be that beautiful. If you haven’t seen the episode yet, that’s totally understandable, the world was burning and millions of hearts were heavy.

If you need a moment of self-care, distraction or joy then take 30 minutes for yourself and check it out. If you have watched it and didn’t catch the promo for next week’s episode then you’ve come to the right place.

Issa will finally be confronting Molly about their relationship. Clearly, both women feel a type of way about one another but will they be able to resolve the beef or will they just have to agree to go their separate ways? TV plot logic would say that they are gonna kiss and make-up and all will be well. But we can’t lie, we can totally see Issa and Molly chunking the deuces and calling their sisterhood quits.

We’ll find out soon enough. Until then, peep the trailer for episode 9.