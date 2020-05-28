We Deserve: Fans Plead For More Kelli & Her Hilarious Shenanigans On “Insecure”

Insecure fans, 4 seasons consecutively: “We want more Kelli!” Insecure writers: “Here’s an episode all about Molly.” pic.twitter.com/TfdFNSsc9t — ‘THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING’ Doll (@fagalbert) May 18, 2020

We stannnn Natasha Rothwell who plays the funny friend on “Insecure” where she pops up to crack jokes, care for BFF Tiffany’s newborn baby and bless everyone with her great friend energy on the increasingly Issa & Molly-focused series.

Whyyy there’s not a smidge more of her, we don’t know, but her scene-stealing shenanigans continue to fuel weekly post-episode pleas for more screen time from fans of the hit show that’s determined to make us HATE Molly instead of delving more into Kelli’s intriguing backstory/love life/character arc after 4 whole seasons.

I specifically remember asking for an entire episode dedicated to Kelly and who she is, but instead we got Molly…This episode was not appreciated but Jay Ellis got a directors credit tho #Insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/f1SlAgskiO — Tyana Mari (@TyanaMari) May 26, 2020

