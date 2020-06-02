She’s The Feds: Kehlani & Tinashe Blast Lana Del Rey For Exposing Faces Of Looters

Lana Del Rey got put on blast by fans for dry snitching on looters and singers Kehlani and Tinashe had to run up on her on social media to tell her to take down her post.

The 34-year-old (questionable) singer shared two videos to Instagram of the protests in response to the killing of George Floyd. In one post, a man can be seen standing on a burned-out car with his fist raised and holding a sign which reads, “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE.” According to Billboard, in the second video people can be seen breaking into businesses and running out with merchandise with their faces clear as day.

Kehlani took to twitter to call out the singer, who had her comments turned off seemingly ignoring requests from people to remove the clip because it was dry snitching on the alleged looters.

“.@LanaDelRey please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as f— and a very poor choice of moments to post. by all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. oh and turn your f—in comments on man.”

Kehlani clarified that she had no beef with Lana personally, “it’s not about her don’t make it about her,” she added in another tweet. “it’s about furthering endangering the lives of black people. it’s about responsibility.”