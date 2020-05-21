Lana Del Rey’s Karen Jumped All The Way Out In Rant About Nicki Minaj, Beyonce And Others…Gets DRAGGED To Mayo Mountain

Lana Del Rey is fed up. She put out an essay on her IG about being fed up with people saying she glorifies abuse. That’s a valid complaint as she has faced a bit of backlash for her music over the years.

“I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world.”

We get her complaint as it’s real and we’ve seen it. However, she did NOT have to give us that first paragraph that threw her peers, mostly Black women, under the bus.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”

She acts as if these women haven’t had to deal with backlash. Beyonce had literal death threats for her Super Bowl performance. Kehlani had death threats and jokes about her mental health. Ariana Grande faced backlash over men she dated. Nicki Minaj has always been judged by her looks and so on.

Beyoncé was threatened to get lynched because she dared to sing about police brutality, Ariana got death threats for the death of her boyfriend that she had no control over. Kehlani got death + rape threats for a breakup song. All the women Lana mentioned have been through hell. — Tayoncé Defense Attorney (@BlueIvysDoormat) May 21, 2020

What we have here is another White woman giving us all the Karen she can to tear down Black women (and others) who are tearing up the charts. Girl, just post your music and go.

“come outside, lana. ain’t nobody finna jump you!” pic.twitter.com/Xz4oWmZgij — Trend Amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) May 21, 2020

Twitter is all up in that a$$ and destroying Lana. Welp. She asked for it.

