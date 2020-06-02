With A “T”, Muthafxxxa! Robert Johnson Says That The U.S. Government Owes Black People $14 Trillion In Reparations

“Pay us like you owes for all the years that you hoe us” is one of the great Jay-Z bars that highlight the fact that Black folks built this joint for free. Word to political analyst bae Angela Rye.

The topic of reparations has been front of mind in the political discourse for many years and it now appears that under these dire circumstances we have a certain about of leverage and political positioning to push for some SERIOUS tangible changes in the way this country has treated our people historically.

BET’s billionaire founder Robert Johnson is taking the opportunity to outline exactly what he wants the government to do for us specifically. During a recent appearance on CNBC Johnson stated that Amerikkka owes Black people $14 trillion in reparations.

Here’s what he had to say via DailyMail:

‘Now is the time to go big, short answers to long horrific questions about the stain of slavery are not going to solve the inequality problem,’ Johnson said on CNBC. ‘Wealth transfer is exactly what’s needed,’ Johnson said. ‘Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labor taken with no compensation, is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.’

He goes on:

‘Is $14 trillion too much to ask for the atonement of 200 plus years of brutal slavery, de facto and de jure government-sponsored social and economic discrimination and the permanent emotional trauma inflicted upon black Americans by being forced to believe in a hypocritical and unfulfilled pledge that ‘all men are created equal’?’

To that, we reply, “Hell f**k naw it’s not too much!”