The Face Of Rioting: Wretched WASP-y WiFi Wrongdoer In Michigan Arrested For Inciting Violence On Facebook Live

Riots. It’s all we’ve heard about on the news and social media for almost a week now as forthright American protest the injustice of George Floyd‘s murder. Most times, no, all times when the mainstream media talks about riots and looters they are talking about Black people as if we have sole proprietorship of unruly behavior.

This is a bald-faced lie from the pits of Hell.

We’d like to introduce you to Alexandria “Ally” Lyons. She took to Facebook Live to encourage people to destroy property, steal, and be violent. According to MLive, Ally, who should never be mistaken for an “ally”, has now been charged with numerous crimes after viewers identified stolen objects, including the beer she drank in the live-streamed video, and contacted authorities.

Lyons was arraigned Tuesday, June 2, in Grand Rapids District Court on charges of inciting a riot, punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction, and malicious destruction of property, a five-year felony.

The 22-year-old dirty blonde miscreant is being held in jail on $40,000 bond. Police are still investigating but word is that Ally took photos of herself trying to break a window at a county building. Cops believe her video was a major instigating factor in the “significant riot” that broke out this past weekend in Grand Rapids.

Just in case you couldn’t tell, Ally is NOT a part of the Black Lives Matter movement. She is a stale soup cookie stuffed into a mayo jar.

Enjoy jail, Ally.