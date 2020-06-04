Philando Castile’s Mother Discusses The Death Of George Floyd & Losing Her Son To Minnesota Police Brutality [Video]

In 2016, the majority of the world sat in shock when a video surfaced of Philando Castile’s brutal murder at the hands of the police. The gruesome footage showed him being murdered in cold blood in front of his spouse and his little girl. This happened in the very same state George Floyd would lose his life only a few years later at the hands of the very same police department.

In 2017, Philando’s mother proudly let everyone know where she stood by telling everyone it’s still “f**k the police”. Fast forward to 2020 and she is most certainly not alone–in fact, almost the entire nation knows exactly what she knew 4 years ago. There is a problem within the police force not just in Minnesota, but across the nation.

Valerie has been out protesting alongside George Floyd’s family and friends and talking to protesters along the way. This week, she sat down for a short interview with Vice to talk in detail about her son losing his life along with the recent events surrounding George Floyd. In the interview, she lets it be known what the world is experiencing was always coming. She also discusses how the tragic death of George Floyd has reopened a tender wound.

You can watch the full interview below.