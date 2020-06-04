Welp! Amanda Seales Shuts Down Rumor She’s Beefin’ With THIS Cohost At “The Real”

Amanda Seales is doing her own rumor control before things get out of hand. Earlier this week, the television host announced that she would be leaving daytime talk show “The Real.” Seales said she made her decision based on the feeling that her voice was not respected by people higher-ups in the network, choosing to not renew her contract.

After Amanda announced she was leaving, fans of the show started to speculate all the possible reasons she probably threw them deuces. On a related note, some fans assumed Amanda had been specifically beefin’ with comedian Loni Love, alleging that they had “unfollowed” each other on social media…

Anyone else peeped that Loni Love and The Real unfollowed Amanda Seales? — Cerebral (@Namaste_40) June 1, 2020

Is this rumor true, though? Amanda has an answer for everyone pondering that she’s peeved with Loni or vice versa. Hit the flip to see.