The Sweetest Revenge: Sacramento Kings Announcer Resigns After Telling DeMarcus Cousins ‘All Lives Matter’

DeMarcus Cousins sent out a tweet on Sunday asking long-time Sacramento Kings announcer, Grant Napear, to share his feelings on the Black Lives Matter movement. His response was that of ignorance, which is presumably something Cousins knew beforehand and likely the whole reason he asked.

“Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me,” Napear tweeted the former Kings baller. “Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

As you can see from the all caps, it looks like Napear had been anxiously waiting all day to let everyone know he was racist, so he jumped at the opportunity once it finally came from Cousins. DeMarcus replied, “lol as expected,” and from there, Twitter did its thing.

