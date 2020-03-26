DeMarcus Cousins & Matt Barnes Headed To Mediation In NYC Nightclub Beatdown Lawsuit (Exclusive

NBA stars Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins will try to settle a case accusing them of battering a couple in an NYC hotspot outside of court, BOSSIP can reveal.

The professional ballplayers will head to mediation next month in an assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress case that seeks both compensatory and punitive damages of more than $75,000.

Jasmine Besiso and Myrone Powell sued Cousins and Barnes for allegedly beating them up on a night out in Manhattan. According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Powell and Besiso were enjoying an evening out at the Avenue nightclub in NYC’s Chelsea district in December 2016 when around 3 a.m. fellow clubgoers Barnes and Cousins got into a commotion with unknown assailants in the VIP area, according to their complaint.

Immediately after the fracas, Barnes ran down on Besiso and grabbed her by the neck and choked her out. Powell saw what was happening and tried to help the woman. But in the process, they said Cousins aggressively approached him and punched him in the face.

Then, they contend Barnes took Besiso out of the chokehold and elbowed her in the face, knocking her unconscious, court papers state. Then the alleged assailants turned their fury on Powell, pummeling him in the head, torso and lower body, according to the complaint.

The alleged victims called the cops, but Barnes and Cousins allegedly fled the scene, and video surveillance captured the players allegedly boasting about the assault, the lawsuit states.

Besiso and Powell said that the alleged beatdown left them both suffering pain, mental anguish and shock, and their injuries left them unable to perform their day to day activities.

The ballers denied assaulting both Powell and Besiso, and the Manhattan District Attorney later cleared them of any criminal charges, according to court papers. Dennis Wade, Cousins’ lawyer, told BOSSIP that the suit was little more than a “money grab,” insisting that one of the plaintiffs was, in fact, choking Barnes, and Cousins came to his rescue.

The judge ordered that both sides attend mediation, and Romina Tominovic, the lawyer repping Besiso and Powell, wrote a letter to the judge asking that their scheduled mediation be postponed because Besiso’s independent medical examination was still pending. The judge OK’d the request, and now both sides are scheduled to attend mediation next month.

We’ve also reached out to the lawyers for Powell, Besiso and Barnes for comment.