Left Grieving: George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Opens Up About Missing Her Father [Video]

Gianna Floyd, Georga Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter is missing her dad. In a sit-down interview with ABC News, the young girl and her mother, Roxie Washington share details about the man they knew personally, a father, and a co-parent.

Gianna says her dad always played games with her and her mom called George a “great dad.” Sadly, Gianna’s mom says she found out that George was killed after she got a phone called, then she looked online and saw the viral video. She couldn’t stand to finish it. As far as Gianna’s memories, she says she knows her “dad changed the world.”

In the latest developments of this horrific event, the murderer of George Floyd has had charges elevated. Former officer Derek Chauvin will now face a charge of second-degree murder after initially being charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder reports Minnesota’s Star-Tribune. The three other cops present are to be charged in the crime as well.

In related news, a gofundme set up for Gianna’s future racked up HUGE donations according to BET. The fund’s goal of $1.5 million has also almost been met as of Thursday afternoon as it’s reached a total of $1,467,000.