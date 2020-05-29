UPDATE* BREAKING NEWS: George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Arrested And Charged With Manslaughter And 3rd Degree Murder

****UPDATE****

Minneapolis prosecutor Mike Freeman has announced that Derek Chauvin has been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Freeman claims that there was not an arrest made yesterday because of some unidentified piece of evidence that they have received now. Yesterday he argued that there was some exculpatory evidence in play that would preclude criminal charges.

The press conference is still going on. We will update when it is over.

****UPDATE****

It’s about damn time.

Derek Chauvin, the former cop who killed unarmed and handcuffed George Floyd, has been arrested according to Fox9 in Minneapolis.

There are no details on the charges that will be leveled and we are awaiting more information.

Word was that Chauvin had skipped town and headed to Florida. This report would appear to make that rumor false. Perhaps he was caught on his way out of town.

It appears that the firey rebellion in Minneapolis has proved effective. Yesterday, the prosecutor, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, was talkin’ that “we have to investigate because there is evidence that there was no criminal conduct” bulls#!t.

F**k what Mike Freeman talkin’ bout.

Soon as more info is available will bring the charges and pertinent details to you. This is just the beginning. Arrests of the other three offending officers and their convictions are needed and that’s the bare minimum.

Stay tuned.