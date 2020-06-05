Unprecedented Times: George Floyd’s GoFundMe Campaign Sets The Record For Most Donations Ever

There’s no way around it: the murder of George Floyd is impacting the world in a way we’ve truly never seen before.

Even though him dying at the hands of police is an all too familiar story, this instance was the last straw for many Americans, sparking nationwide protests and a refusal to be silenced. Not only that, the movement surrounding Floyd’s death has also inspired more people than ever to donate to the cause.

The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund was only launched a little over a week ago, and as of Friday, June 5, it has already received the highest number of individual donations for a GoFundMe page ever. According to reports from TMZ, a spokesperson tells the site that the campaign has amassed nearly 500,000 donations and counting, raising nearly $13 million. Not only that, the campaign has gone global, getting donations from people in 125 countries.