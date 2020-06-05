Kash Kween Kylie Brought In $590 Milli To Be Crowned The Cha-Ching King Of Forbes Celebrity List DESPITE Them Calling Her A Liar

The Kardashian/Jenner family has lots to celebrate this week.

Just a week after declaring that Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire and accusing Jenner and her camp of providing them with fake tax returns, Forbes placed the Lip Kit queen in the number one spot on their celebrities list and her brother-in-law Kanye West won the number two spot with his $170M fortune.

The top earning celebrities were Kylie Jenner and Kanye West​, who brought in $590 million and $170 million, respectively. West collected most of his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, while Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real–enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time.

The rest of the top ten includes Roger Federer ($106.3M), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105M), and Lionel Messi ($104 M), Tyler Perry landed the number 6 spot ($97M) followed by Neymar ($95.5M), Howard Stern($90M), LeBron James ($88.2M) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($87.5M) at number 10. We were also excited to see Naomi Osaka on the list as the highest paid female athlete ever, after earning $37 million this past year.

Last week, accusations from Forbes that Kylie had been less than honest about her business earnings earned the ire of the makeup mogul who tweeted:

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.

Jenner’s attorney Michael Kump told PEOPLE in a statement that he could confirm the report was “filled with outright lies.”

“Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth,” Kump’s statement said. “We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes.”

Meanwhile Forbes chief communications officer Matt Hutchison said in a responding statement, “Today’s extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts. We encourage the attorney to re-read the article.”

Welp… Do you think it was counterproductive for Forbes to expose Kylie just to put her back in the top spot a week later? Or was it best that they tried to rectify what they claim was a mistake, declaring she isn’t and wasn’t a billionaire? Do you think Kylie will ever get the retraction from Forbes that her rep asked for?