Keeping Up With Kylie’s Kash: Pettiest Reactions To Forbes Snatching Kylie Jenner’s ‘Self-Made Billionaire’ Krown

forbes in 2019: kylie jenner becomes the youngest self-made billionaire ever forbes in 2020: pic.twitter.com/Kl4JbQK68H — ً (@robynsfentty) May 29, 2020

This week has been a DOOZY stuffed with heartbreaking news, Karens Karening, killer kkkops killing and Cheeto Cheetoing during the most stressful week since quarantine started four months ago.

Man, it’s been ROUGH but at least we got a good cackle at Forbes revoking Kylie’s ‘self-made billionaire’ crown in a deliciously petty exposé that details alleged financial fraud, asset pumping and other shady shenanigans by the fame-obsessed family to inflate their wealth that should come as a shock to absolutely no one.

Whether Forbes’s accusations are true, we’re not 100% sure, but it sparked hilarious chaos across the internet in the midst of civil unrest and a pandemic.

Kris Jenner on her way to Forbes office after they confirmed her daughter Kylie isn’t a billionaire: pic.twitter.com/GOvvmumkvz — c (@chuuzus) May 29, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Forbes revoking Kylie’s not week.