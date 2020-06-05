This Our JAM: Maria Taylor Verbally Undresses Unleavened Beignet Drew Brees For Aioli-Infused Apology [Video]

Maria Taylor was in no way, shape, or form here for Drew Brees’ bulls#!t.

This morning on ESPN’s First Take Taylor let the righteous indignation yoppa sing on the New Orleans Saints quarterback and when we tell you it was muthaf***in’ glorious…

Her response was poignant, thorough, and just shady enough to warrant the use of any one of the emotive GIFs that proliferate social media in reaction.

Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself. Press play down below and prepare to enjoy Maria Taylor’s lyrical stylings.

Take that, take that, take that.