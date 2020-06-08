So Sad: Ex-NFL Player Donald Reche Caldwell Shot & Killed In Tampa Florida

Reche Caldwell once played wide receiver alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, until he was released and eventually relocated to Tampa, Florida. This weekend, he was tragically murdered before stepping out on the town with his girlfriend for a date. When the couple was leaving, Reche stepped back in the house to grab a jacket. On his way, he was confronted by a few people who jumped out of the bushes trying to rob him, according to reports from TMZ.

Reche’s GF says the former player was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him.

We’re told Reche was shot in the leg and chest — and someone called 911.

Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe, Caldwell’s mother tells us Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Deborah Caldwell tells us.

“He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”

Caldwell helped lead the University Of Florida Gators to the SEC championship back in 2000. He would later be selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he played until 2005, before signing with the New England Patriots in 2006. He was the Patriots’ leading receiver that year with 760 yards.