SMH: Man Says NYPD Shut Down His Post-Curfew Party On Private Property, Claims Officer Called Him The N-Word During Aggressive Arrest
30-year-old Husan Blue was arrested on Thursday after multiple officers from the New York Police Department broke up a party in Brooklyn that was being held on private property.
According to reports from Buzzfeed News, Blue attended a gathering of about 30 to 50 people in the name of his father, Greg, who turned 57 earlier in the week. The festivities took place in the courtyard of the apartment building that his family has lived in for over 40 years–but when dozens of police cars arrived to the scene around midnight, Blue claimed he had a feeling that these officers only had one goal in mind.
“They came with intentions to basically f**k us up,” Blue told the publication. “It wasn’t like, ‘Hey guys, it’s past curfew, time to wrap up.’ They came batons out, helmets on, ready for war.”
