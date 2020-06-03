Not Surprised: Scanner Audio Catches NYPD Saying “Shoot” & “Run Over” Protesters (Audio)

The past seven days in the United States have been filled with around the clock civil unrest. While some police departments have handled the protests and curfews without any problems, the majority are exposing why these protests are happening in the first place.

Los Angeles Police Department and New York Police Department are in a battle to see whose “bad apples” can take the award for most f**ks not given. Before we all knew it, NYPD was up with a 28-3 lead.

This weekend, video footage surfaced of NYPD cars driving a barricade into protesters, kneeling with protesters, then hitting them with tear gas. But now, the leaked scanner audio that surfaced afterward takes the cake. For some reason, everyone but the NYPD seems to know that the scanners can be listened to outside of just the police force.

In the leaked NYPD scanner audio, you can hear an officer let his coworkers know he is trapped due to protesters blocking the road he is on, which shouldn’t be an issue with all the extra manpower enlisted. However, the responses he received shocked absolutely no one and proves why the entire nation is protesting. Officers radio back, telling the officer to “run them over” and another quickly adds to “shoot them motherf**kers”.

The audio can’t be described in words alone, listen down below to hear the nonsense for yourself: