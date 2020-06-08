Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: CrossFit CEO Tweets Insensitive Comment About George Floyd Causing Reebok To Cut Ties With The Company

If the pandemic didn’t already do enough, the protests following George Floyd’s murder–and the myriad of opinions surrounding the matter–have done a really good job of getting people to show their true colors.

The popular workout program Crossfit is facing backlash after its CEO made an ignorant comment about George Floyd. Now, brands and affiliate gyms are cutting ties with the fitness organization completely.

In response to a message from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which said racism and discrimination are public health issues, Greg Glassman replied “It’s FLOYD-19.” It’s unclear what his actual intention was with this tweet, though many assumed he was saying that the response to George Floyd’s murder–and the coronavirus–are bulls**t.

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Immediately after pressing send, Glassman got slammed for being tone-deaf and racist, receiving heat from hundreds of people online, including SZA, who drew a lot of attention to the situation.

THIS IS THE CEO OF CROSSFIT .. a man dedicated to making ppl healthy . Ban this bastard and tag ur fave black fit inspo !!! https://t.co/Usehi3hQlW — SZA (@sza) June 7, 2020

Following this exchange, Reebok issued a statement to Business Insider saying that it ended its partnership with CrossFit; the company was supposed to become a title sponsor for the CrossFit Games after their contractual obligations wrap-up in 2020.

“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in the statement. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

And that’s not the only thing they lost. CrossFit affiliate locations across the country have ended their partnerships with the brand, including Washington D.C.’s Petworth Fitness, Portland, Oregon’s CrossFit Magnus, and Seattle, Washington’s Rocket Crossfit.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.