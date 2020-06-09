Here We Go Again: Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Hit A New High As Half The Country Sees An Increase In New Cases

Since we still don’t seem to know much of anything about the coronavirus and the way in which it operates, the information surrounding the virus is ever-changing–with that being said, it shouldn’t be surprising that we received both good and bad news about the disease on the same day.

Just as the World Health Organization stated that COVID-19 transmission from asymptomatic carriers is “very rare,” Texas announced that they hit a one-day record for the number of hospitalizations attributed to the disease.

According to reports from CNBC, nearly 2,000 Texans (1,935 to be exact) are currently in hospital beds as a result of the coronavirus. This number tops the state’s previous high of 1,888, which was recorded back on May 5.

Right now, officials in states throughout the U.S. are relying upon hospitalization figures more and more in order to give them an accurate picture on how effectively they’re combating the virus. Even though some of the increases can be attributed to a bump in testing, CNBC adds that the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state has also steadily increased from 4.3 percent to a current figure of 7.5 percent.

This news comes as at least 28 states are not following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reporting new COVID-19 cases, half of which saw the trend of new cases increasing in the last week. According to reports from CNN, 26 states saw an increased or steady rate of new cases this week.

Be safe out there, people.