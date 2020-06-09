Shine Your Eye! Yvonne Orji Teaches Us THESE Essential Nigerian Colloquialisms [Video]

Insecure’s Yvonne Orji has been busy! Fresh from debuting her standup special, MOMMA, I MADE IT!” on HBO and avoiding Issa on Insecure, the actress is putting on her teacher hat. The proud Nigerian stopped by Vanity Fair’s Slang School to share some of the most used Nigerian slang. Yvonne’s very first hour-long debuted on June 6th to a warm reception. The special was directed by Chris Robinson and executive produced by Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, and DC Wade.

Shine your eye, sis!

From “baddo” to “respect yourself” Yvonne takes you through some “wawu” Nigerian slang. Hit play to hear it!