Oochie Wally Or One Mic? ONLY Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Calls For Confederate Flag Ban After Defending League Against Historic Racism

At the risk of perpetuating stereotypes, we’re just gonna assume that if you’re reading this then you are NOT a NASCAR fan. That said, if you read BOSSIP regularly then you may remember the story we did about the only Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Back in April, NASCAR fired driver Kyle Larson for using the n-word during a live-streamed virtual race that was seen and heard by millions. The reaction from many in the Black community was “well, what did you expect from racist a$$ NASCAR?” Bubba, the company man, came out in defense of his beloved employer to say this:

Now, after George Floyd has been murdered and the world is on fire, Bubba seems to understand that NASCAR IS racist as hell and there need to be major changes. One of which is the banning of the confederate flag from all events.

“The narrative on that before is, ‘I wasn’t bothered by it, but I don’t speak for everybody else; I speak for myself; what I am chasing is checkered flags,” and that was kind of my narrative.’

But diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that. People talk about that. That’s the first thing they bring up. So there’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change.”

NASCAR drivers have joined the growing list of athletes and sports leagues throwing their support behind the nationwide protests against police brutality. "We are trying to deliver the message across, listen and learn," says NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. https://t.co/dP88eNKB2i pic.twitter.com/vSsu4UrRUM — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 9, 2020

Peep the entire interview in the clip below.

