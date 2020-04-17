StringerBell.Gif: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Defends Historically Racist Organization After Kyle Larson N-Word Scandal

When you look up the phrase “company man” a photograph of Bubba Wallace should appear.

One of the most successful Black drivers in NASCAR history is vigorously defending the historically racist sports league after one of its members, driver Kyle Larson, was fired for using the n-word with the hard -er during a virtual race live stream with close to 1 million viewers.

Wallace released a statement in which he made clear he wanted no parts of this controversy but as one of the few Black drivers in NASCAR he had no choice. Which is already a weird stance to take, but ok. Bubba went on to talk about how hurtful the word “ni**er” is to “part of his background and culture” as if to say only a portion of his physical being and genetic material is offended.

One of the most egregious parts of Bubba’s 5-paragraph essay was the way he went full Jon Snow to protect his bread and butter from rightful criticism. He disdainfully lamented that he was “disappointed” that Black folks’ reaction to his story was “I’m not shocked, it’s NASCAR. Well, ni**a, we ain’t shocked, it’s NASCAR! Do you know how many years this organization spent practicing racism? Sheeeeeeeeit.

Anyway, you can read this mess down below if you want. Just know that by the end of it you gonna have a Soulja-Boy-on-The-Breakfast-Club face.

Yeah naw.