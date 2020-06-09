Silky Smooth Soul Savant SiR Covers The Isley Brothers’ “Footsteps In The Dark” For RCA’s “Black Sounds Beautiful” Series

We really REALLY rock with SiR who dug deep in his bag for this silky smooth cover of The Isley Brothers’ classic “Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2” as part of RCA Records’ “Black Sounds Beautiful” multimedia campaign celebrating Black Music Month 2020.

Launched last week, the month-long campaign will feature artists’ commentaries on Instagram, concert footage and music videos on YouTube, and a Black Music Month 2020 playlist on DSPs highlighting music from the RCA artists that move the culture – then and now!

