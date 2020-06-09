SiR Covers The Isley Brothers "Footsteps In The Dark" For Black Music Month

Silky Smooth Soul Savant SiR Covers The Isley Brothers’ “Footsteps In The Dark” For RCA’s “Black Sounds Beautiful” Series

SiR Performs In Berlin

Source: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

We really REALLY rock with SiR who dug deep in his bag for this silky smooth cover of The Isley Brothers’ classic “Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2” as part of RCA Records’ “Black Sounds Beautiful” multimedia campaign celebrating Black Music Month 2020.

Launched last week, the month-long campaign will feature artists’ commentaries on Instagram, concert footage and music videos on YouTube, and a Black Music Month 2020 playlist on DSPs highlighting music from the RCA artists that move the culture – then and now!

Follow RCA Records on social media to rediscover why “Black Sounds Beautiful” during Black Music Month and beyond.

