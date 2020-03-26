For Your Viewing Pleasure: SiR Gets Personal In His Latest Visual For “You Can’t Save Me” [Video]

Last month, TDE’s resident crooner, SiR, finished up the European leg of his tour. Now, he’s keeping the entertainment coming with the official music video for his track, “You Can’t Save Me.”

In the video, fans see the visual of an imperfect relationship that eventually ends up falling apart after a series of different mistakes. Things like cheating and dishonesty are what cause the couple to drift apart, which eventually leads one of them to find love with someone else who had been lurking in the background the entire time. As a fun surprise for fans of TDE, the video also includes appearances from his labelmates Jay Rock and Isaiah Rashad, SiR’s brother D Smoke, and his cousin, Tiffany Gouché.

When speaking on the music video, SiR told Complex the following: “This is one of our most personal visuals to date. The story began as a spinoff to the movie The Best Man, and the story began to evolve from there. We wanted to take a few feels from the film while still keeping the story as current and in today’s world as possible. We think it tied in perfectly with the song, showcasing mistakes and their consequences, and illustrating how love comes in so many different shapes and sizes. My favorite roles are Isaiah’s and Tiffany’s. I’m so thankful to all my peers and family who helped make this possible!”

Check out the visual for yourself down below: