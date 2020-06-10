Jackboys: Travis Scott Sued For Allegedly Stealing The Melody For His Track “Highest In The Room”

Travis Scott has stayed busy during the coronavirus pandemic, feeding his fans with some new content every step of the way.

First, he teamed up with LeBron James to design merch for the class of 2020, who’s senior year was cut short because of the pandemic. He also released a new Nike collaboration that sold out in only a couple of seconds. Perhaps his most proud moment came when he took over Fortnite, where Travis managed to deliver a one-of-a-kind concert experience that included a Godzilla-sized Travis towering over the game map while performing some of his greatest hits.

One of the main songs in the virtual concert was his track, “Highest In The Room.” The song was previewed last year on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram and was later released on his Jackboys compilation tape. While all of his fans were happy to finally get the full song, producer Benjamin Lasnier felt robbed upon its release after hearing a melody he created in the song, according to TMZ.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lasnier says he wrote and recorded the guitar refrain featured in Trav’s hit song, ‘Highest,’ back in early 2019 … which he then started shopping around to different producers, engineers and even artists themselves.

He says he also posted this guitar recording on his IG stories 3 different times — although it’s unclear if he still has them up or not for reference. Either way, Lasnier says he put it out there to more than 700k followers. Lasnier claims he got in touch with a guy who works with Travis named Jamie Lepr — who goes by Jimmy Cash on IG, and apparently solicits beats. Lasnier says he sent Lepr a beat pack, which included the guitar melody in question — and with no formal deal struck between them

Many might suggest its not a big deal because it’s just a melody, but the song has grossed over $20 million dollars and hit #1 on the Billboard charts.

This isn’t the first time Travis has been accused of stealing.

Last year, DJ Paul sued Travis for illegal use of his material on Astroworld. As for this latest lawsuit, Travis’ reps state that he has nothing to do with this allegation and it is simply an issue between the producers.