Caught Stealing: Travis Scott & Three Six Mafia’s DJ Paul Reach Settlement in $20 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Travis Scott & Three Six Mafia’s DJ Paul Reach Settlement in $20 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Travis Scotts career is soaring through the rough he recently announced his second annual ‘Astroworld’ festival, released his new single “highest in the room”, released a netflix documentary and a successful Reeses collaboration. With all the wins comes a stock pile of cash, which is well deserved. However when the lawsuits come and people know you have it they amount gets as high as possible. Case and point Travis Scott was sued by Three Six Mafia’s DJ Paul over his 2018 track “No Bystanders”. The lawsuit was for a whopping $20 million dollars. Which is an insane amount but when you factor in ‘Astroworld’ being one of the highest streamed albums of 2018 and still in 2019 you’d want all your coins too. According to The Blast, both rappers have agreed to settle there dispute.

In newly filed docs, DJ Paul’s lawyer tells the court the settlement has been finished. “However, the parties require additional time to sign all of the paperwork (including paperwork for the U.S. Copyright Office) and to make a settlement payment. I believe that an additional 30 days will be sufficient to fully and finally complete settlement of this matter, and hope that the Court will indulge the parties one last time.”

DJ Paul & his legal team have agreed to close the case as soon as payment is received. Hopefully Travis delivers and this can be behind them both. If not $20 million is a lot to cough up and then add damages and whatever else they’ll add for the trickery.