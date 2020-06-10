F***ing Florida: Black Man Wrongly Imprisoned 43 Years For Murder To Receive Only $2 Million In Compensation

Nah. You’re gonna have to jump WAY higher than that, playa.

We all know Florida is crazy as hell. At this point, we can’t expect them to get anything right but dammit they gotta do better than this!

According to CBS Miami, a man named Clifford Williams and his nephew Nathan Myers spend 43 years of his life behind prison bars for a murder that he did not commit. As a result of his 2019 release from the bing, Mr. Williams was clearly eligible for BIG compensation from the state for their negligence.

But “BIG” compensation is not what Mr. Williams is going to get. Ain’t-s#!t governor Ron De Santis is set to approve a bill granting a man who spent FORTY-THREE UNJUST YEARS of his life in prison a paltry $2 million.

Meyers was eligible for the compensation but initially, Williams was not because he was previously convicted of unrelated felonies. A law had to be passed in order for him to get the little $2 million that he’s being awarded.

Some quick math quickly brings to light how unsatisfactory $2 million is…

So his freedom was worth $46.5k a year with no compounded interests??? Disgusting. That man should be a billionaire https://t.co/13HksQ4VLV — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 10, 2020

That said, Mr. Williams is happy to be free and to be getting some level of reparations.

At a news conference after the bill passed, lobbyist Larry Sellers, who volunteered his time to help get the bill through the Legislature, expressed amazement at Williams’ positive attitude. “You don’t have a bitter bone in your body. I don’t know how you did it,” Sellers said. Williams smiled and pointed both fingers upward. “He did it. It wasn’t me. I thank him,” Williams.

God bless this man and his family. We just can’t roll with 2 m’s.