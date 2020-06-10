Wokeball: Russell Westbrook To Produce A Series About How Soup Cookies Destroyed Black Wall Street In Tulsa

Russell Westbrook isn’t one to keep his mouth shut. On the court, he talks as much as anyone in the league when it comes to letting opponents know that the brodie is not to be toyed with.

#0 takes that same mentality off the court when its time to speak truth to powers of oppression. Just this past weekend the Houston Rockets’ baller was seen in the streets of Compton, California with the peaceful people protesting the death of George Floyd and racial injustice at-large.

For those who don’t know, Russy is from Long Beach so it is not surprising to see him using his voice for the betterment of the community. Russy also spent a great deal of his life in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The state where Black Wall Street was bombed, terrorized, and burned to the ground in 1921. Learning about one of the most racist attacks in American history has motivated him to tell the story that many people are still completely oblivious to. We’re talking to you, white people.

According to Variety, brodie, alongside filmmaker Stanley Nelson, will be executive producing a series about the Tulsa race massacre called “Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall Of Black Wall Street”.

“Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the rich and sordid history of the state,” added Westbrook, referencing his stint as a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward.”

We’re SO here for this! Those who watched HBO’s Watchmen series might have learned a little, but you’re about to learn a LOT.