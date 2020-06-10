JoJo Simmons Asks Angela’s Stalker To Stay Away … But Will He Listen? [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and you know we’ve got you covered with a sneak peek clip! In the clip JoJo comes face to face with the man who has been stalking his sister Angela. Check it out below:

Um can somebody say RESTRAINING ORDER?!

Here’s more of what to expect from the episode:

All hell breaks loose when a brawl explodes between Twist and JoJo. Danger strikes when Angela’s stalker sneaks back into the picture and threatens her safety, and the Simmons sisters clash over Vanessa’s weight loss battle.

Growing Up Hip Hop – “Pop Up, Pop Off” airs Thursday, June 11 at 9pm ET

Will you be watching?