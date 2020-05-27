“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Did Things With Romeo Go Overboard? [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and you already know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure! This week’s episode is all about the showdown Romeo called for. Obviously it’s been a long time coming, with Romeo at odds with his former friend Angela Simmons and much of the rest of the class. Check out the clip below to see what happened when Bow Wow pulled up at the meeting straight off a plane.

Here’s what all to expect from the episode:

Romeo’s sit-down bursts into flames when he enters with Master P and his entourage. The Simmons family strikes back while Boogie stands up for battle. Later, Bow shows up and Romeo is pushed to the brink. Egypt enters the lion’s den of Treach’s fury.​

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “SIT DOWN, THRONE DOWN” – Airs Thursday, May 28th at 9/8C on WeTV