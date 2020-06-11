Lizzo Made Messy Miserables Mad By Saying She’s Been Working Out For FIVE Years; Internet Chaos Ensues

Lizzo Workout Video Brings More Body Shaming; Fans Respond
- By daviddtss
It seems like everything Lizzo does online is ripe for all kinds of controversy. She goes to a basketball game? Controversy. She performs? Scandal. She exercises? The internet blows up.
That’s exactly what happened this week when Lizzo posted a video of her workout. She let the world know that she has been working out for five years and you know what happened next:
People got all up in arms over her posting a workout because *confused hands*. We don’t know why people are upset. First they say she is unhealthy then she is working out and now people say she is doing something wrong?
The internet started fighting over Lizzo again and descended into chaos. Hit the flip to see it…
