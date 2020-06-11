Lizzo Made Messy Miserables Mad By Saying She’s Been Working Out For FIVE Years; Internet Chaos Ensues

It seems like everything Lizzo does online is ripe for all kinds of controversy. She goes to a basketball game? Controversy. She performs? Scandal. She exercises? The internet blows up.

Lizzo is 100% that BITCH and she did not stutter y’all better put respect on her name✨✨✨pic.twitter.com/dB9oo9vVvZ — K I E R A 🦆 (@quackquackhoes) June 10, 2020

That’s exactly what happened this week when Lizzo posted a video of her workout. She let the world know that she has been working out for five years and you know what happened next:

Lizzo saying she's been working out for the last 5 years is proof that you can't out-exercise a bad diet. 😬 — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) June 10, 2020

People got all up in arms over her posting a workout because *confused hands*. We don’t know why people are upset. First they say she is unhealthy then she is working out and now people say she is doing something wrong?

i don’t EVER want to hear that skinny shaming is as bad/ worse than fatphobia…. do y’all see the way lizzo is treated ??? pic.twitter.com/q2c089rP9Y — jaa🌷 (@thejaanico) June 10, 2020

The internet started fighting over Lizzo again and descended into chaos. Hit the flip to see it…