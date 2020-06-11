BlackJoy Viral Video Show’s Mom’s Reaction To Daughter’s Law School Acceptance & $40K Scholarship

Melinda made her mom smile.

A woman on Twitter has gone viral for a video showing some beautiful black joy. Melinda Oliver brought some joy to social media Wednesday with a super cute video showing her surprising her mom with her acceptance letter to DePaul University College of Law.

The 45-second-long clip shows her mom initially dropping the letter in excitement and telling her friend on the phone about “Mel’s” accomplishment before Melinda points out that in the letter she’ll also be the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship of $40,000.

Her mom then dances in excitement and it’s exactly the kind of pure positivity we could all use right now.

If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KDo4c19WYl — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

Melinda has since tweeted out more details about her forthcoming law school enrollment and revealing that she managed to pass her LSAT while working full time. She also encouraged people to stay focused.

“I really feel compelled to let y’all know I self studied for the LSAT while working full time. It took me forever to pay off what I still owed my undergraduate school to get my transcripts. And I did not have a damn 4.0 GPA,” wrote the St. Louis woman.

I really feel compelled to let y’all know I self studied for the LSAT while working full time. It took me forever to pay off what I still owed my undergraduate school to get my transcripts. And I did not have a damn 4.0 GPA. DONT EVER SELL YOURSELF SHORT OR GIVE UP WE NEED YOU — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

People are flooding Melinda with congratulatory messages and some are even offering to pay for her books and transportation to school. A GoFundMe for her has already exceeded a goal of $15K.

Thank you all for your support. My friend started this GoFundMe to help pay for what my college still requires me to pay before releasing my transcript so I can start in Fall (I’ve already paid half) any $$ would be great 🙏🏾🙏🏾 (CashApp $MelindaOliver) https://t.co/0OixtoRdJy — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

Hiiii 👋🏽 y’all changed my life yesterday! I’m still dealing with the initial shock of it all, but I’m so excited for this new community I have and I can’t wait to share my journey with you all and also hear about yours! — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 11, 2020

Congratulations to this beautiful black girl magic maker and her mom!