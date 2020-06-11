Melinda Oliver College Acceptance Letter
#BlackJoy Viral Video Show’s Mom’s Reaction To Daughter’s Law School Acceptance & $40K Scholarship
Melinda made her mom smile.
A woman on Twitter has gone viral for a video showing some beautiful black joy. Melinda Oliver brought some joy to social media Wednesday with a super cute video showing her surprising her mom with her acceptance letter to DePaul University College of Law.
The 45-second-long clip shows her mom initially dropping the letter in excitement and telling her friend on the phone about “Mel’s” accomplishment before Melinda points out that in the letter she’ll also be the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship of $40,000.
Her mom then dances in excitement and it’s exactly the kind of pure positivity we could all use right now.
Melinda has since tweeted out more details about her forthcoming law school enrollment and revealing that she managed to pass her LSAT while working full time. She also encouraged people to stay focused.
“I really feel compelled to let y’all know I self studied for the LSAT while working full time. It took me forever to pay off what I still owed my undergraduate school to get my transcripts. And I did not have a damn 4.0 GPA,” wrote the St. Louis woman.
People are flooding Melinda with congratulatory messages and some are even offering to pay for her books and transportation to school. A GoFundMe for her has already exceeded a goal of $15K.
Things we love to see??? IT.
Congratulations to this beautiful black girl magic maker and her mom!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.