A Large Sliver Of Twitter Just Discovered Jay Ellis’ Vanilla Queen & The Reactions Are Hilarious

Ladies finding out that Lawrence is dating a white woman…We been knew. pic.twitter.com/yVrN5G2nmX — Villanelle💞 (@Aphr0ditEJones) June 10, 2020

We don’t know what rock some people have lived under for the past few years but Jay Ellis has been happily married to his vanilla queen Nina Senicar who recently had a baby girl amidst all the global chaos.

Whyyyy this is news to so many “Insecure” fans with internet access NOW, in 2020, we have no Black a$$ idea, but it’s blown up across social media as if Jay was keeping it a secret which he clearly wasn’t.

Like, not even a little bit but at least we’re all (hopefully) on the same page now and can continue supporting Jay (who isn’t problematic at all and supports the Black Lives Matter movement) as he competes against Nathan for Issa’s heart on Sunday’s highly anticipated “Insecure” finale.

Lol my brothers are all Jay Ellis. Shout #BlackLivesMatter then go home to their white neighborhoods and white wives. pic.twitter.com/qaJKNr8t81 — Black Owned Coochie 🇱🇷🇺🇲 (@thotropolis) June 6, 2020

Peep the loud (and LATE) Twitter hysteria over Jay Ellis’ vanilla queen Nina Senicar.