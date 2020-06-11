A Lil’ Positivity: George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Offered A Full Scholarship From Texas Southern University

While the situation will always be tragic, one positive thing to come out of the murder of George Floyd is the way so many people have rallied together to uplift Floyd and the family he left behind.

According to a statement, which the school released on their own social media pages, Texas Southern University will grant a full scholarship to George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, if she decides she wants to enroll there in a little over a decade.

The university is in Houston, which is only right, as it’s the city that Floyd was raised in. He lived there until he moved to Minneapolis in 2014. His roots in Texas explain why his funeral took place there on Tuesday.

“The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest,” said the university in a statement after the service. “Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”