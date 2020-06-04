Quiet Contributions: Kanye West Donates $2 Million To Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & George Floyd’s Families

Kanye West Donates $2M To Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & George Floyd
- By rebecahjacobs
During such a turbulent time, a lot of people on social media have been quick to bring up which celebrities are and aren’t speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s murder. Some people have pointed out Kanye West specifically (like Hot 97’s Ebro, who regularly uses Mr. West’s frequent controversies to garner views on Youtube) wondering why he’s been so quiet with everything going on right now.
Now, Kanye is quietly putting all the haters to shame, with TMZ reporting that the rapper has already donated money to all of the causes being protested about throughout the United States right now.
