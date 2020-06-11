Judge Rules The Game’s Sex Assault Accuser Can Collect Rapper’s Royalties To Satisfy $7.1 Mill Judgment (Exclusive)

A federal judge has ruled that a woman who won a $7.1 million judgment against The Game in a sex assault case can seize his royalties to pay the judgment.

Judge Virginia A. Phillips ruled last week that Priscilla Rainey can begin collecting The Game’s royalties from Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) until The Game’s debt to her is paid, BOSSIP can reveal.

Judge Phillips transferred The Game’s rights to collect the royalties to Rainey, and if he tries to block the payments, he’ll be held in contempt of court and could face jail time, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The Game never responded to Rainey’s motion, and no lawyer was listed as representing him on the case Wednesday.

Rainey is set to receive her first payment from The Game’s royalties later this week, the court docs state. She complained in court docs that since the judgment was filed, she’s only been able to collect about $70,000.

Rainey, a co-star on the rapper’s short-lived reality show, “She’s Got Game,” sued the LA rapper back in 2015 after she said he groped her bare vagina, behind and breasts on stage and in front of a crowd during an after-hours date while they filmed “She’s Got Game” where several women competed for the former G-Unit rapper’s love. Rainey said when she pleaded with him to stop, he told her, “Shut the f**k up before I eliminate you!” according to court papers.

A jury later found The Game guilty and ordered him to pay compensatory damages of $1.13 million and $6 million in punitive damages. The Game filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the legal proceedings were unfair and the judgment amount was too high. However a judge upheld the verdict, and since then, Rainey has struggled to collect on the debt while The Game has stonewalled her in court and taunted her online.

We’ve reached out to The Game’s lawyer for comment.