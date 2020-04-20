The Game Calls Sexual Assault Accuser A “Waffle House Roach”, Promises Not To Pay Up $7 Million Judgement

Jayceon “The Game” Taylor is being everything but cooperative he says when it comes to paying out to Priscilla Rainey, the woman who won against in him court and acquired $7 million in damages following a trial. Last year, a judge awarded Rainey permission to seize money The Game collected from his Sound Exchange along with royalties from his latest release, Born to Rap.

The rapper posted and deleted a message that was captured by The Shaderoom to Rainy, calling her a roach on Instagram.

“People out here dying from the rona… n blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty a-s can to try n take money from me. I’m enjoying retirement !! Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine watching Tiger King lol….. they’ll find Carol Baskin’s husband before she ever get a penny from under my car seat.”

The rapper then shows off stacks of cash saying he was headed to deposit it in the bank.

Yikes.

Priscilla did some of her own trolling, posting the following meme that reads “How do I put this? You, work for me, now” after terms of her victory in court became public.

In 2015, Rainey sued the rapper accusing him of sexual assault on the set of his VH1 dating show “She’s Got Game.” Rainey says that during production, The Game forcefully reached his hand inside her dress and rubbed her bare vagina and buttocks against her will.